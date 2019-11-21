Tony Osauzo, Benin

Edo State chapter of Road Transport Employers’ Association of Nigeria (RTEAN), yesterday, pledged support for the re-election bid of Governor Godwin Obaseki.

The state chairman of the Association, Comrade Sunday Erhahon made the pledge while addressing journalists in Benin City, condemned delibrate attempt by some persons to jeopardise functions of the State House of Assembly and lingering attempts to deny Governor Obaseki and his deputy, Philip Shaibu, a second term in office.

He said Governor Obaseki has done his best to reposition the state for dividends of democracy to flourish in the state and queried why Obaseki’s re-election bid has become a subject of debate and political bickering when former Governors in the state had second terms without wrangling.

Erhahon said RTEAN remained committed to the ideals of democracy, good governance and principles of liberty as enshrined in the nation’s Constitution.

“It is our conviction that the duo of Governor Obaseki and Shaibu have brought significant changes to Edo State especially in the areas of infrastructural development, human capital development, peace and good governance.

“There is peace and sanity in the state. Workers and pensioners are being paid their monthly salaries and entitlements as at when due.

“Communities are living in peace and property developers have been freed from the obnoxious activities of the so-called CDA. Investors are leveraging on the new economic climate in the state and many more good things are happening.

“We say no to godfatherism, we say no to political bickering, we say no to thuggery and pull him down syndrome”, Erhahon said.