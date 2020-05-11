Edo Government has screened over 104,186 persons, tested about 704 residents and contact tracing over 689 others who have had various degrees of contacts with confirmed cases as part of efforts to contain the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic,

Commissioner for Health, Patrick Okundia, also announced the discharge of one COVID-19 patient, who has tested negative twice for the virus and cleared from the state’s isolation centres.

He said the new discharge brings the number of patients successfully managed and discharged from the state’s isolation facilities to 13.

Okundia, however, reassured that the remaining cases that are yet to be discharged are on active treatment at various isolation centres in the state and are responding well to treatment.

“The Edo government has continued to take serious steps to contain the COVID-19 pandemic, as the health and wellbeing of Edo residents remain a top priority for this government. As part of this ramped up measures, we have embarked on massive screening and testing of residents to get a clearer picture of the spread of the virus to enhance our efforts and strategies at containing the pandemic.

“We have set up over 18 screening centres across the state, with five additional ones at borders with Delta, Ondo and Kogi states and another eight mobile screening centres moving around wards in local governments to screen and collect samples that fit the case definition for testing.

“With the model, the state government screens at least 10,000 people daily and collects at least 20 samples for testing.

“So far, we have screened over 104,186 and tested over 704 persons in the state and have continued to scale up as we aggressively push to screen a minimum of 500,000 people and test about 5,000 individuals in the next few weeks,” he said.