Tony Osauzo, Benin

Ahead the 2020 gubernatorial election, security chiefs in Edo State, yesterday, raised the alarm on the security situation describing it as frightening.

The Commissioner of Police, Mr. Lawal Jimeta and the Zonal Director of the Department of State services, DSS, Mr. Mohammed Waziri, while addressing a meeting of political stakeholders held at the command headquarters of the Nigeria Police in Benin City, admitted that recent security challenges in the state were capable of scaring both local and international investors away.

They advised the politicians to solve political problems politically so that the security agencies could invest their resources on security challenges facing the state.

“The use of explosives is definitely a worrisome development not only in Edo State but all over the country. So it is our responsibility as security operatives to ensure that these ugly situations are not repeated.

We can only do so by meeting with the stakeholders, so that you can talk to your supporters that violence does not bring any development and does not guarantee political success.

Violence can only bring destruction and hardship to our people. We want to say categorically that peace and security of this state will remain professionally in our hands. We will ensure that anybody that breaks the law is brought to book,” Lawal said while declaring the meeting open