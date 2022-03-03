From Tony Osauzo, Benin

The Edo State government yesterday, announced that it has commenced the process to abolish the laws of sedition and criminal defamation to engender freedom of speech needed for media practice in line with the laws of the land.

The state governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, stated this as a keynote speaker at the maiden Radio Nigeria Bronze FM Benin inaugural lecture and award with the theme “Deepening democracy; role of the media”.

Nigerians can now work and earn dollars DAILY from home. Regular individuals can earn as low as $300 daily Find out how it works.

Represented by the Commissioner for Communication and Orientation, Mr. Andrew Emwanta, Obaseki said “Last Wednesday the Edo State Executive Council considered and approved 5 Executive Bills for onward transmission to the Edo State House of Assembly for legislative action. One of the Bills is the Edo State Criminal Law 2022 Bill.

“Under the proposed Law the provisions on Sedition and Criminal Defamation were taken out in line with decisions of appellate courts, which aligns with constitutional provisions on the right to freedom of expression and the press.”

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

In his remarks, chairman of the event and the National President of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Comrade Chris Isiguzo, charged the media to help Nigerians choose the right candidates ahead of the 2023 general elections in Nigeria.

“Without the media, there is no democracy. We normally say the judiciary is the last hope of the common man but the current reality is that the media is now the last hope of the common man. The media must be alive to its role as we move forward to 2023 election. Virtually every state today has a presidential aspirant but the media must bring these characters to the people and help them decide the right people”, Isiguzo added.

Contributing to the lead paper which was delivered by Mrs Yemi Kolapo, National President of the Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ), Ladi Bala, regretted the non passage of women related aspects of the reviewed Constitution by the National Assembly.

Small Manhood & P.E 7days Solution... Click Here For Details .

Earlier in her welcome address, General Manager of the station, Mrs Abimbola Oyetunde, said the lecture series was instituted to impact more the station’s immediate environment and the larger society.