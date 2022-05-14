All is now set for Edo State to host the best of the Nigeria’s Women Football League, the Super Six Tournament billed for Monday, May 16 to Sunday, May 22, 2022.

Six giants in the fast developing women’s league will battle for the sole ticket to represent Nigeria at the regional second edition of the CAF Women Champions League.

The six participating teams are host state team, Edo Queens, defending champion Rivers Angels, Bayelsa Queens, new comers, Naija Ratels, Nasarawa Amazons and runners up in the first edition, Delta Queens .

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

The teams qualified from two groups based on their placement in each group in the regular season.