Chinwendu Obienyi

The Edo State Government has said it is hopeful of raising one or more instruments from the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) to ensure refinancing of projects in the state.

Governor, Edo State, Godwin Obaseki, disclosed this during a visit to the NSE in Lagos. Obaseki who noted that the capital market is a form of funding to investors, said the government is planning on raising more instruments at the appropriate time.

He said, “I know that we have not come to the market yet but we will come at the appropriate time to interact or hopefully raise one or two instruments from the market. For now we are focusing on sports and young people in Nigeria”.

Obaseki explained that the state government is planning to host the 20th edition of the National Sports Festival this year and urged brokers, clients and corporate Nigerians to participate and support the sports festival.

“The market has always had a tradition of supporting sports as about 25 years ago, the President of the market at that time, the late Chief MKO Abiola chaired the fund raising event for 1984 and so today we are here to solicit the support of brokers, clients and corporate Nigerians to participate and support the National Sports festival which we are hosting on the 22nd of this month.

The National Sports festival is important not only because it caters to young people in our country but it is one of those events that we have put together by the government to help unite the country”, he said.

Responding, the Chief Executive Officer, NSE, Oscar Onyema, commended the Obaseki led administration for various initiatives established already in the state.

“I must say that the Edo State governor has been doing quite a lot which include state service reforms, innovation center and hubs, Benin enterprise and industrial hubs and a lot more. A number of these projects require financing and so i am happy that the Edo State government will come to raise one or two instruments”, Onyema said.