Edo Governor, Godwin Obaseki, has said the state would receive its second batch of COVID-19 vaccines to protect people against the deadly virus by weekend.

He disclosed this during an inspection of the Edo State Primary Healthcare Agency to monitor the state’s readiness ahead of the arrival of the vaccines.

“There is a third wave of COVID, and the Delta variant is currently ravaging the world. With the work our epidemiological team has been doing, we know that the Delta variant is already with us here in Nigeria. We are beginning to witness an increase in COVID-19 cases across the country.

“This visit is to check our response arrangements and emergency facilities, which we used for the first and second waves of COVID-19 to make sure that they are in shape and are ready for the response that we are currently planning for the third wave. We are all ready to make sure that we are not caught unaware. We are receiving some Moderna vaccines this weekend and this visit is in preparation for the receipt of the vaccines and ensuring that we have the processes in place to deliver the vaccines to Edo people,” he said.

The state’s Specialist Epidemiologist, Dr. Greg Oko-Oboh, urged citizens who have been vaccinated with the first dose of Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine to come for their second dose.

