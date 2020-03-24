The Edo State Government has shut down and withdrawn the operating licence of the Salvation International School, for flouting a directive of the government on the closure of all schools in the state, as part of measures to halt the spread of coronavirus.

Special Adviser to the Governor, Programme Management Office and Strategic Planning Unit, Uyi Oduwa-Malaka and the Commissioner for Education, Jimoh Ijegbai, led a team to lockup the premises of the school, located on Airport Road in Benin.

Oduwa-Malaka said the team responded to a distress call by concerned citizens in the area.

According to her, against the directive of the state government, management of Salvation International School, allowed students to continue attending lectures in mufti to conceal their identity.

“The management of the school has been arrested, while the school has been sealed off for flouting the government’s directive for all institutions of learning to be shut down from March 23, 2020.”

Ijegbai warned that the government will not tolerate flouting of its directives, adding: “We hope the case of Salvation International School will be an eye-opener and serve as a deterrent to other erring schools in any part of the state.”

Secretary to the Government, Osarodion Ogie, in a statement, has directed that all schools, including primary, secondary and tertiary institutions be shut down with effect from Monday, March 23, 2020 to curtail the spread of coronavirus in the state.