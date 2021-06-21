From‎ Tony Osauzo, Benin

Police of the Edo State Command have begun an investigation into the alleged murder of a 79-year-old man, Osariakhi Oronsaye, by his 13-year-old son, Abubakar.

Abubakar reportedly hacked‎ his septuagenarian father to death with an axe while he was asleep on Father’s Day, Sunday, June 20, at Egbon Estate in Evbuotubu, Benin, Edo ‎State.

‎Confirming the incident, police spokesman SP Kontongs Bello said that the Command will rely on the advice of the Director of the Public Prosecution (DPP).

He explained that the minor status of the offender has made it imperative for the Command to consult with the DPP.

‘I can confirm to you that the Command is discussing with the DPP over the case. It is an unfortunate case but we are also conducting our investigation to ensure that we unravel the case.

‘The culprit is a minor so we must be sure of what we are doing,’ Bello said.

It was learnt that Oronsaye had earlier reported his son to the Evbuotubu Police Station a week ago, following an alleged threat from the teenager but pleaded with them (the police) to leave the boy alone.

Some family members who described the incident as tragic said ‘we have not known Abubakar to be having a mental problem, but we are shocked with his action now.’