Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, has announced that a cash of N5million will be given to the local government council which emerges first in the sports festival, N3million to the council which emerges second, while N1million will be given to the council that finishes in the third position, respectively.

The governor and his deputy, Philip Shaibu, who entered the mini stadium at exactly 4pm, urged the Edo contingents to stick to the rules of the games.

“I want to urge you to compete in Edo way, and in doing that, I want you to stick to the rules of the game. It must not be a do-or-die affair. I also want you to be a good ambassador of the state,” Obaseki said.

He said the festival is not only meant for competing for glory, but for the pride and culture of the people, which they have been known for over the years.

He recalled that at the inception of his administration, he promised to be committed to sports and development of the people of the state, adding that he is building on the legacy of late General Samuel Ogbemudia.

He assured the people of the state that though the third edition of the sports festival is coming up 19 years after it was first held, he would make sure that, henceforth, it will now be held annually.