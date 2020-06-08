Ahead of the 2020 Edo state elections, the state athletes have appealed to Governor Godwin Obaseki to pay their 2018 National Sports Festival award prizes.

The athletes hailed Governor Obaseki for agreeing to host the 2020 National Sports Festival, adding that it will boost the sporting image of the state.

One of the athletes who spoke on condition of anonymity said the payment of the award would encourage athletes to put in more efforts for the state.

Edo state Governor, Godwin Obaseki

He said, “I am using this singular opportunity to appeal to His Excellency, Governor Godwin Obaseki to pay our 2018 National Sports Festival award prizes. The state government is doing their best in terms of sports equipment and facilities but must also remember the key actors.

“We want the governor to know that if these prizes are paid, it will further boost the morale of the athletes to vote for him in the coming elections”.

Another athlete said, “The state government led by Godwin Obaseki did well by agreeing to host the 2020 National Sports Festival. Sports is getting a facelift as most of the stadia are passing through constant renovations.

“The youths are the future and most of the athletes are potential voters. Majority of the athletes are loved by their supporters because they have won laurels for the state and country; Governor Godwin Obaseki can get a large chuck of vote from the athletes”, he ended.