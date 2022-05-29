From Tony Osauzo, Benin

Edo State Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu has said that the government is concentrating key sports to areas that it holds strong promises

Speaking to Journalists afterwards after the Okpekpe race, Shaibu disclosed that the state government is already using the Okpekpe road race as a pilot to domesticate some sports in parts of the state.

“This area, the topography is good for marathon races and so the area is in our map in camping and training of long distance runners, we will have Edo Central for Gymnastics and Edo South definitely for swimming.

“We are gradually domesticating and relocating sports to areas where they have comparative advantage and the people of that area can take advantage of opportunities those sports activities bring.

“In terms of tourism, this place also is an area we are looking at, not just for local athletes, but also for national and international athletes”, he added.

