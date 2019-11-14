Judex Okoro, Calabar

The Vice Chairman of All Progress Congress, APC, South-South zone, Mr Hilliard Etta, has described as illegal the alleged suspension of the National Chairman of the party, Comrade Adams Oshimhole, Governor Godwin Obaseki and others by the various factions.

Addressing a section of journalists in Calabar on Thursday, Etta said non of the processes that led to their various suspensions lived up to the expectations of the party and therefore cannot stand.

He regretted that a matter that could have been handled internally and amicably had degenerated into a public discourse, adding that the implications on the party in the pending Edo state governorship election would be far-reaching.

The Vice Chairman denied that he was aware of any meering that led to the alleged suspensions, saying the level of ignorance among members on how the various organs of the party function might have aggravated the crisis in Edo.

He said: “Let me state that there are constitutional processes and steps that must be satisfied before suspending any party member, official or stalwart. In other words the National Chairman, the Governor, the Deputy Governor, the SSG and others involved are not in anyway suspended because the provisions of the constitution with regard to suspension of party members were not followed. So it is null and void.

“First the accused must be given fair hearing , which I have not seen in any of the processes. So as a liberal democrat, I cannot support any of the infractions of any kind otherwise it would mean giving room for anarchy.

“But we would soon convene a zonal meeting to find a lasting solution to the Edo crisis and other issues affecting the party. Besides, efforts are on to reach out to some top APC leaders outside the zone on the way out.

“I think it is high time politicians from South- South and South East stopped watching their dirty linen in the public. We should learn from the South West who despite their differences hardly go public.”

On the whether the crisis would not affect the party chances in the upcoming election in the state, Etta said: “It would definitely have a negative impact on the fortune of the party. Thus, the need for us to do everything possible to reconcile the various factions and then fo out to the election with a string and United force.”

He admitted that there may be a third force working against the party in the state as he sees no reason for all these rancour and a acrimony.