Record has a way of encapsulating human events into historic fact that can be referenced and recalled many years later.

Many times, it turns out to be a pathfinder and could guide us rightly on the path of nation building.

Flipping through records, there were incidents that happened between 1985 and 1986, when a notorious robbery gang led by Lawrence Nomayagbon Anini stormed the bubbling city of Benin and spread its devilish tentacles across the state, stretching into the federal capital of Lagos when General lbrahim Babangida was the military head of state. The Inspector General of Police at the time was Gambo Jimeta. The ravaging criminals were daily on the front pages of national newspapers and record disclosed that after one council meeting, the head of state was asked about the activities of Anini, the robber, before the kleglights of the media. The head of state was reported to had turned to IGP Jimeta, a rugged crime fighter, by asking “IGP, where is Anini?” That question sparked the beginning of the intense search to arrest Anini. Gambo, as a master strategist, looked for a top police officer who was an indigene of Edo State and the search stopped at the doorstep of Commissioner of Police, Mr. Parry Osayande, who was then the CP in Benue State. This writer was also the chief correspondent of defunct National Concord newspaper in Benue State. Osayande so trusted in my professionalism and he extended an invitation for me to come over to Benin. Two days before his arrest, I was on an evening patrol with Osayande and he asked me to sit in the owner’s corner of the car while he sat in the front with the police driver in civilian dress. At a police checkpoint, the nortern police officers could not recognize that the tall man in the front seat was their commissioner of police. He was transferred to the state on an emergency national operation. Today, commissioners hardly go out on surveillance. I also remembered Commissioner of Police Muhammad Abubakar who took me on a late-night patrol of the streets of Kano, distributing bread meal to policemen at their duty post. Such acts attract goodwill from the policemen who would in turn exhibit complete loyalty to the force. On the day Anini and his gang were arrested at number 30, Oyenmwosa Street, Benin City, and brought before Osayande by the mobile police commander, Superintendent Kayode Omonaroro, who was drafted to track down all the gang members of, residents were thrown into an ecstatic jubilation. When Anini was brought in hand and leg-cuffs before Osayande, he took a deep look at him and asked him in his native language, “Are you the Lawrence Anini?” and the notorious robber answered “Oga, na me be this.”

Many years after, such jubilation is today being reenacted in Benin each time the news rent the airwaves that evasive robbers and kidnappers have been rounded up by the police under a new commissioner, Mr. Mohammed Dan Mallam, who was recently transferred from Enugu to Edo State. His arrival was further applauded by two former police leaders Deputy Inspector-General of Police, Mr. Parry Osayande, and retired former Lagos State commissioner of police, Mr. Sunday Aghdo and other top retired police officers who are aware of his pedigree. Since his arrival n Benin, criminals have been scampering into hiding. Dan Mallam is an officer who knows how to fish out criminals from their hideout. A thoroughbreed detective and astute investigator, since his transfer on the eve of the last election, over 346 suspected criminals have been arrested and 110 cases charged to court. Fifty-five firearms have also been recovered during various operations across the state, while 13 persons were rescued from the den of dangerous kidnappers operating along the highways in the state. While five Child traffickers were arrested and a male child rescued. The operational focus of the lnspector General of Police Mr Muhammad Adamu has transcend to Edo state with the fire of operation “ Puff Adder” gaining momentum around the state with visible results being recorded. The news of Dan Mallam exploits in Edo resonated in his former state command where everyone including the governor, student unions, residents and traditional rulers are missing his professionalism, seeing the state gradually grappling with the activities of criminals. Such testimony of success made Igwe Ogilisi of Immaku Kingdom of Enugu state, a revered traditional ruler, to visit Dan Mallam in his office in Benin City on June 6, 2019, to congratulate him. The calm already restored in Benin has further helped to lift the confidence of the people in the police. Also, his leadership trait has helped to a large extent to curb the negative activities very common and associated with some policemen in Edo.

Many claim that Enugu’s loss is gain to Edo State.

Security tips to avoid kidnapping (1)

Kidnapping is the act of forcefully taking somebody away and keeping him or her as hostage, for the main purpose of obtaining ransom.

ln some states of the federation, kidnapping is considered a capital offence, punishable by death.

Tips on ways to avoid being kidnapped .

* Do not work-out, drive, go to work or take children to school using the same route all the time especially where you have alternate routes. This is because felons may rely on your routines to track you down and look for a time when you are most vulnerable to strike.

*Do not accept rides offered by strangers, because you would be at their mercy if they turn out to be kidnappers.

* Always let someone know your whereabouts or where you are going. Give the name and other useful information of the person you are going to meet, in case of any eventuality.

*Do not accept drinks, gums, cigarettes, and food from anybody you are not familiar with. You could easily be drugged and taken hostage.

* Teach the children not to accept gifts from persons they are not familiar with. It is however important we do this with utmost care so as not to make our children become paranoid.

* Do not draw unnecessary attention to yourself, especially by making public donations or appearing flashy or spraying money carelessly at events. Note that even when musicians and praise-singers are praising you to high heavens during such events, they may unwittingly be attracting unscrupulous elements to you.

* Be familiar with your surroundings; also know your neighbors as these are critical to your personal safety and well-being. Remember the case of Evans, the billionaire kidnapper who lived in a beautiful estate in Lagos for years yet none within the neighborhood had an inkling that they were living with the “most wanted kidnapper” in Nigeria until he was apprehended by the Police.

* Identify police stations, barracks and other security zones that are close to your residence or place of work in case of any exigency.

* Ensure you have Control Room numbers of relevant security agencies especially the ones nearest to you in case of emergencies.

From Frank Mbah, Police FPRO

(To be continued)