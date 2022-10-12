From Tony Osauzo, Benin

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has suspended three Heads of Local Government Administration (HOLGA) over negligence and dereliction of duty.

The state Commissioner for Communication and Orientation, Chris Nehikhare, who announced this while briefing journalists after the weekly Executive Council (EXCO) meeting at the Government House in Benin City, said the affected Council Heads were suspended for their inability to protect government’s assets, especially their failure to enforce the ban on heavy duty vehicles of over 30 tonnes from plying state roads in their areas.

He listed the suspended local government administrators to include the heads of Owan West, Owan East and Igueben local councils.

“To protect our roads, we have placed a ban on articulated vehicles weighing up to 30 tonnes from plying state roads, as the roads are not designed to carry vehicles weighing over 30 tonnes. These heavy duty vehicles are being used to destroy and damage our roads, especially those carrying cement, petrol, and diesel.

“Our roads are not designed for such purposes. These heavy duty vehicles should use the Federal Government roads designed for such purposes.

“The Edo State Government has suspended three Heads of Service of three local government areas namely, Owan West, Owan East and Igueben. They have refused to keep to the directive of the government instructing them not to allow heavy duty vehicles to pass through their areas, despite the damage done to our roads.

“Our roads are destroyed by travelers who don’t contribute to the Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) of the State but pass through these roads and damage our infrastructure. The federal roads are there and they should continue to use it.

“We call on all appointees in these areas to stop these vehicles destroying our roads”, Nehikhare said.