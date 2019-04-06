Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

The Edo State Chapter of Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN) has lauded the state governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki for promoting sports in the state.

Ahmed Aigbona, Edo State chairman of SWAN, on Friday disclosed this in a press briefing with newsmen in Benin City, while declaring his intention to contest for the presidential election of SWAN coming up in July. Aigbona said SWAN is in a good relationship with the state government and the partnership has contributed immensely to sport development in the state, as well as promoting the welfare of sports writers in the state.“We have a good relationship with the state government and we are in partnership for sport promotion and development” he said.While reeling out his achievements, he said with his verse experiences in SWAN and in a bid to replicate the remarkable feats achieved at the state level, he would be a suitable candidate for the post of president of SWAN.