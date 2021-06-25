From Tony Osauzo, Benin

Worried by insecurity on the Benin-Auchi road, Edo government, yesterday, said it is taking steps to restore normalcy to communities and those plying the route.

Youths in Ehor, Uhunmwonde Local Government Area, recently staged a protest over incessant attacks, kidnappings and killings in the hands of alleged herdsmen.

Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu, at a meeting with heads of security agencies, community leaders, youths and other stockholders on the route, said government had more information that would complement security architecture already put in place by Governor Godwin Obaseki.

This is even as Commissioner of Police, Philip Ogbadu, cautioned the community against conniving with suspected criminals to perpetrate crimes on the route. Ogbadu who called for information to help check insecurity in the area, promised increased police presence.

Shaibu who sought the cooperation of the communities to enable police restore normalcy in its planned security architecture on the Benin – Auchi road also cautioned the communities against conniving with suspected criminals to perpetuate kidnappings and other criminal activities on the route.

“We came here on a fact finding mission, we already have a security architecture that the governor is already working to deal with this menace. Youths last week protested here and we needed to come down to the community to actually know what the issues are and how to deal with them. We have discovered that the issue of security has to be localised and in localising it, you must hear directly from the people.

“We have the information, we need to understand it deeply, and fortunately for us, some of the things we have put in place are some of the solutions they are suggesting to us and we have learnt one or two other things that we needed to add to the security architecture. We are good to go and what we have agreed is that we all have to domesticate every aspect of dealing with security, he added.