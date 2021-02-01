From Tony Osauzo and Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

Teachers in Edo State public primary schools, yesterday, defied the state government’s directive to resume work by heeding the directive of the state chapter of Nigerian Union of Teachers (NUT) to continue with their industrial action.

This comes even as Governor Godwin Obaseki reaffirmed his government will continue to prioritise the welfare of teachers, urging the them to, in the interest of the progress of the state and the need to preserve the future of Edo children, return to the classroom.

Some of the public primary schools visited by Daily Sun were bereft of normal academic activities even as some staff of the local government education authority and State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) were seen addressing pupils in some of the schools.

At Ogbe Primary School, Benin, the gate was initially shut and some pupils were loitering around the area until men of the Public Works Volunteer (PUWOV) came and forced it open to allow pupils into the school.

Teachers also shunned duty at Asoro Primary School on Sokponba Road, Benin, the same with Agbado Primary School, on Akpakpava Road.

At Igbesamwan Model Primary School, off Akpakpava Road, four staff, believed to be from SUBEB and local government education authority, who were in the school, said they attended to few pupils that were present.

Teachers in public primary schools in other parts of the state such as Auchi, Owan East, Ovia South-West, Ovia North-East local government areas complied with the NUT strike directive.

Assistant Secretary General of NUT, Edo State, Moni Mike Modesty Itua, described the strike as total across the 18 local government areas.

Itua, who spoke to journalists, commended the teachers for the compliance and urged them to remain resolute in the fight for their freedom until otherwise directed by the union.

However, the National Industrial Court sitting at the Benin Judicial Division, has restrained NUT from proceeding on any action in Edo State Primary schools.

A statement by Edo governor’s spokesperson, Crusoe Osagie, said Justice A. A. Adewemimo, gave the order, yesterday, after listening to submissions put forward by the state Solicitor General, Oluwole Iyamu.

The judge restrained the chairman and assistant secretary general respectively of NUT, Edo State, either acting through themselves or their agents or privies from embarking on any strike, pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice, which was fixed for Tuesday, February 9, 2021.

The state government and SUBEB are the applicants in the case with Suit No. NICN/BEN/04/2021. The defendants are Chairman, NUT, Edo State, Pius Okhuleliegbe; Itua, for themselves and on behalf of the members of the Edo State wing of NUT.