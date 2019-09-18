Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, has said his administration is making steady progress with the revamp of Government Science and Technical College (GSTC) with the completion of two new classroom blocks with workshops that will accommodate 800 students.

The governor, who said this during an inspection tour of the college in Benin, Edo State capital, said the GSTC will host a production hub to spur industrialisation in the axis.

He said the commercial production hub will serve as a location for design and production of machines to create opportunities for students to work with those in the industry and translate what they learn to the real world.

“We have finished building two new blocks with workshops that will accommodate about 800 students. We need to move to the old blocks and begin to make them more modern. We are also rebuilding the electrical, mechanical and carpentry workshops. We are introducing plumbing and other trades,” he said.

The governor said the state government is in talks with foreign partners for exchange programmes which will make provision for experts to train teachers on technical subjects.

“We need more teachers that can teach technical subjects and we need to train them. We are considering different options as we are talking to foreign partners to provide technical support and assistance on how to bring people who have done this before to accelerate the training of our teachers,” the governor said.