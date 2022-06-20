From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

Miami Trade Missionaries from District 2, Miami Florida at the weekend, said Edo State will benefit from the United States of America and Nigeria bilateral trade relations estimated at $3.2billion worth of investment annually.

Jean Monestime, Miami Dade Commissioner, District 2, Miami Florida, US made up of 40 -man delegations, stated this on arrival in Benin City on a bilateral trade mission.

He said, Abuja, Lagos and Edo states would benefit from aviation, tourism and cultural investments in affirmation of the United States and Nigeria’s commitment to build on existing trade relations as key allies.

“The United States and Nigeria currently trade more than $3.2 billion. I do not think that this pie is big enough for Edo State to receive its fair share of trade and Commerce with Miami Dade County.

“I have learned a little about the rich culture that you have here. So, we look forward to you bringing your delegation to Miami, so you can basically share with us your thoughts about how you desire to promote this great State – Edo and how the exchanges may continue between Miami Dade and the State of Edo. “We have amongst us different business owners. We are not here to transact ourselves, but to transact business and tell you about the values that we have that you can take advantage of which will be beneficial to the host State of yours and my immediate Country, the United States”, he added.

Continuing, the Commissioner said, “Honourable guests, we are here (Edo) on a business development mission. We have a diverse workforce and more than 52 percent of our workforce residents are foreign.

“According to our most recent Census in US, Nigerians diaspora are the most educated immigrant group in the United States. Nigerians are very resilient and resourceful people.

“I am here with a delegation from Miami Dade to promote our attributes and assets as a global gateway and logistics in transportation”.

