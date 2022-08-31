From Tony Osauzo, Benin

The Edo State Government has threatened mass burial for the corpses found at an illegal mortuary located off Ekehuan Road in Benin City, as well as those at the former mortuary at the defunct Asuen Hospital, First East Circular Road, Benin City.

The state Commissioner for Health, Prof. Obehi Akoria, in a statement, called on members of the public who have corpses at these locations to provide the required evidence to claim such corpse(s) for burial.

“The general public is hereby notified that the corpses which were found at an illegal mortuary located off Ekehuan Road in Benin City have been scheduled for mass burial. Similarly, corpses at the former mortuary at the defunct Asuen Hospital, First East Circular Road, Benin City, have been scheduled for mass burial.

“Members of the public who may have corpses at these locations are hereby invited to provide the required evidence to claim such corpse(s) for burial.

“The Government of Edo State is hereby giving a moratorium of 21 days beginning from the date of publication of this announcement for the corpses to be duly claimed for burial”, the statement added.

Recall that the state government hsd earlier directed all private hospital owners who run mortuaries, owners and operators of standalone mortuaries, and owners and operators of embalmment homes in the state to present their registration documents to the Edo State Ministry of Health before close of business on Friday September 30, 2022.

“Owners/operators of mortuaries or embalmment homes who are not duly registered with the Ministry of Health are advised to obtain the requirements for registration from the Ministry of Health before close of business on Friday September 9, 2022.

“Owners/operators of mortuaries and embalmment homes are further informed that every corpse must be duly certified as dead by a competent medical officer before being received into a private mortuary. Any corpse that has not been so certified should be taken to a government-owned mortuary”, the state Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akoria had said in a statement.