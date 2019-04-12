Edo State Government has said it will commence demolition of illegal structures, following the expiration of notices earlier served on illegal developers, for contravening extant Town Planning laws, which includes erecting unapproved structures and buildings on moats and river banks.

In a statement, yesterday, Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Dr. Erimona Oye Edorodion said that, “the ministry will commence demolition of illegal structures following the expiration of the notices served on them for seriously contravening the State Extant Planning Laws.”

He noted that the illegal structures to be demolished include “roof eave-extensions, structures erected on the right of way of roads/Streets, moats, river banks, Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) High Tension Lines, all attachments on wall fence, caravans, kiosks and wooden sheds which are scattered all over Benin City.

“All illegal developers are advised, in their own interest, to demolish or remove their illegal structures and reinstate the land to its original status prior to your illegal development.”

The commissioner warned the public, especially illegal developers that, “if they fail to comply with the directives, the ministry shall enforce the provisions of the extant Town Planning Laws of State against them and recover the cost of such action from them in a law court of competent jurisdiction and prosecute them accordingly.”