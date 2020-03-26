Tony Osauzo, Benin

Edo State Government yesterday charged security agencies to commence today enforcement of its order to lock up stores that do not sell essential commodities, following partial compliancee with the order.

Addressing journalists yesterday, the Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu, reiterated that only shops selling foodstuff and essential commodities are allowed to open.

He said the state and local governments yesterday commenced environmental sanitation and fumigation of towns and villages, even as he urged households to embark on sanitisation of their environment.

Shaibu spoke after meeting with representatives of the Nigeria Medical Association, Nigeria Union of Road Transport Workers and hoteliers in the state, where he stressed the need to enforce government directives on the containment of coronavirus.

He urged transport operators to adhere to seating guidelines of one passenger in front and two at the back for cars, while buses are to carry one passenger in front and two in each row.

He also said all inter-state transporters must ensure correct information on manifest of travellers.

The deputy governor directed hotel operators in the state to have a history of their guests.

Besides, he urged hospitals to have holding centres from where suspected patients would be taken to government isolation centres, even as he asked management of private and public hospitals not to turn patients away from their facilities.

Meanwhile, Shaibu has urged civil servants in the state to stay at home to stop the spread of the disease, just as he urged the people to report persons from abroad or visitors from other states for contact tracing.