Edo State government has said it would be organising a state burial for late music maestro, Sir Victor Uwaifo, who passed last month.

Chief of Staff to the Governor, Osaigbovo Iyoha, in a statement said: “The governor has approved a state burial for an illustrious and dearly beloved Edo music icon, Prof. Sir Victor Uwaifo. The Edo State government is working closely with the family of Prof. Uwaifo to ensure a seamless state burial. Arrangements are in top gear and we will disclose more details of the burial in conjunction with the family.”

Uwaifo died on August 28 aged 80 years. He led an illustrious career as a musician, artist and arts teacher, taking the culture, experiences and sound of Edo people to a global audience.

