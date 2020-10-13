Tony Osauzo, Benin

Edo Government has announced plan to hand over some government-owned schools to missions and other private interests for their effective management.

Commissioner for Education, Mr. Jimoh Ijegbai, disclosed this yesterday on the occasion of the 60th founder’s day anniversary of Our Lady of Fatima College (OLOFOBA), Auchi.

Ijegbai, who represented Governor Godwin Obaseki said the handover was part of a grand design to revamp the educational sector in the state.

He said though the guidelines was still being worked out, the process would commence upon the second term inauguration of the present administration.

“What we are trying to achieve is to see that government effectively concentrates on the left over schools that are not doing well after others must have been taken over by interested persons or groups. Some public schools will be handed over to anybody or persons who will be capable of effectively managing them,” he said.

Ijegbai stated that the Obaseki- led government has done a lot to revamp the sector, saying that teaching in over 300 Primary Schools across the state are now technologically driven, just as no fewer than 11, 000 Primary Schools teachers have been trained on the use of these technology to teach