The Edo State Independent Electoral Commission (EDSIEC), has scheduled the state local government council poll for Jan. 14, 2023.

The commission announced this on Friday in Benin via a notice signed by Mr Emmanuel Abebe on behalf of the chairman.

“Pursuant to Section 21 of Edo State Local Government Electoral Law and EDSIEC Establishment (Re-enactment) (Amendment 1) Law 2022, the commission has released the timetable for the local government election.

“Notice of Election is hereby given as follows: that election into the offices of the chairmen and councilors for the 18 Local Government Councils in Edo State shall be held on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023.

“All registered political parties are required to collect nomination forms on behalf of their candidates at EDSIEC headquarters located at Plot 116, Oko-Ogba, Airport Road, Benin City,” it said.

The notice also indicated that EDSIEC would meet with political parties on Aug. 30, while party primaries were scheduled from Sept. 1 to 30.

“Political parties are expected to collect and submit nomination forms as well as submit lists of their candidates from Oct. 3 to Oct. 28.

“Screening of candidates will hold from Oct. 31 to Nov. 10, with their names displayed on Nov. 17, electioneering campaign will start on Nov. 18 and end on Jan. 14, 2023.

“The final day for submission of changes of names/substituted candidates and screening is Dec 12,” the notice said. (NAN)