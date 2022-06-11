As part of State government policy on Sports development, Edo State will be the hosting the 12th edition of the Nigeria National Veteran Cup.

President of Edo State All Stars, Comrade Johnbull Ekhor Edosowan, said he is elated that Edo State is hosting the championship for the first time since its inception.

“Honestly, I’m so happy that Edo State has been given the hosting to the six geo- political zone in this year’s edition of the Nigeria National Veteran Cup championship. It’s really a great privilege to us in Edo State. This will be the first time we are hosting such a huge event and it is happening in my tenure as Chairman of Edo State All Stars.”

“The competition is scheduled for October 2023. As you know we are already putting all logistics in place to ensure hitch free tournament. We are also lucky to have our digital sports loving Deputy Governor Philip Shaibu, as captain of Edo State veteran team.”

