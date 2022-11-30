From Tony Osauzo, Benin

The Edo State Government, yesterday, announced the setting up of dedicated centres for pupils and GSS 3 students writing their First School Leaving Certificate and Basic School Certificate examinations in the state.

The state Commissioner for Communication and Orientation, Chris Nehikhare, who announced this at a press conference in Benin, explained that the move is to ensure that pupils and students of private schools in the state align with the State’s reformed education ecosystem to ensure standards.

The Commissioner while condemning Association of Private Schools protest against the state reformed education system, said “those fighting against the reform are those who benefitted from the past fraudulent system”.

Besides, Nehikhare announced that unregistered Private Schools that enroll students and pupils in the state would be banned by the State Government.

He said as part of the reforms, Government has asked all Private Schools to come up with the biometrics of all students and pupils, as well as Identity Cards, adding that some of the Private Schools were kicking because they don’t want to pay the requisite fees to Government.

He explained that Education received the second highest budgetary allocation in 2023 budget proposal because of the state government’s commitment to turn things around in the sector, stressing that whatever Government was doing is to the benefit of the people of the state.

“Edo State Government has received many awards because of its educational reform. Many parents are very supportive of the reform government has done.

“Private Schools which do not conform to the reform, we are going to chase them out of the system”, Nehikhare further disclosed.

He however admitted structural deficit in the state education system like dilapidated school buildings, students and pupils sitting on bare floors to learn, saying “Yes, there is structural deficit, but it is being tackled”.

The Commissioner who warned developers to desist from buying government acquired land, told journalists that Edo State emerged as the best in Power Sector during the recent awards organised by the sector in Abuja.