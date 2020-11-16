Tony Osauzo, Benin

The Permanent Secretary, Edo State Ministry of Communication and Orientation, Mr Joses Sede, has solicited the support of traditional rulers, religious leaders, civil society, trade unions, students and the press towards the actualisation of Governor Godwin Obaseki’s vision of Making Edo Great Again (MEGA) through sustainable development of the State.

The Permanent Secretary while addressing journalists in Benin City, called for objective reportage of government’s policies and programmes in the next four years, just as he solicited for the media’s constructive criticism for redirection as part its agenda-setting roles.

He explained that Governor Obaseki‎’s road map for the next four years is Making Edo Great Again (MEGA) which entails growing the Social sector by improving on Education, Healthcare system, provision of social security and safety nets, caring for the vulnerable and the disadvantaged in the State.

He listed other‎ components of MEGA to include rapid development of critical energy, housing, digital and road infrastructure, which will provide a framework to drive inclusive growth.

‘Build the economy and drive industrialisation, trade and investment to solidify the State’s status as‎ the choice investment destination in the country.

‘Exploit agriculture and natural resources, by tapping our God-given resources to provide‎ security, create wealth and improve the livelihoods of our people.

‎’Strengthen public service, public finance and public revenue by recalibrating our workforce for the future world of work,’ amongst others, Sede said.

According to him, ‘in this second term in office, the Governor has expressed his commitment to work for every Edo State citizen by ensuring that the State grows into a globally competitive economy enabled by technology for the benefit of all. His vision between now and 2024, is to develop and grow its digital economy and operate a digital Government.’