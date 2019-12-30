Tony Osauzo, Benin

Edo State Council of Traditional Rulers and Chiefs, is to observe a day fast for God’s intervention in the endless war of words between the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, Governor Godwin Obaseki and their supporters.

The Otaru of Auchi Alhaji Aliru Momoh Ikelebe III, disclosed this to members of Otaru-in-Council (OIC) in his palace while briefing his chiefs on the recent Edo State Traditional Council meeting presided over by its chairman, the Oba of Benin, Ewuare II.

Hesaid the fasting would hold on January 2, 2020 and enjoined the entire kingdom to also support the efforts of the royal fathers “as prayers are never too much and nobody knows whose prayers Almighty accepts.”

A statement by the spokesman for the Otaru, Alhaji Usman Abudah, said the traditional ruler enjoined the entire Muslim Ummah in his kingdom to continue to pray for peace in the state.

