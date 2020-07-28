Tony Osauzo and Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

The Oba of Benin, Ewuare II, has disclosed that plans were on top gear to summon the Edo State Council of Traditional Rulers and Chiefs to pray for a peaceful election in the state.

He stated this when the state governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, led some governors, senators and other top ranking officials of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), on a courtesy call on him in his palace in Benin.

The Oba said God and his ancestors have been answering his prayers whenever he prayed and that the forthcoming governorship election will not be an exception.

“I remembered when I visited governor Obaseki in his office, he asked me to pray for him to be able to complete his tenure in office and I did and today, he has not been impeached despite the ups and downs and I thank my God and my ancestors for answering my prayers.

“When I also visited Rivers and the Cross River States, the governors there asked me to intervene in the Edo State political crisis and I said I will not give up and that we have been praying and I thank God and our ancestors that we had the primary elections in the state and there was no bloodshed and it was so peaceful.

“And now as we about going to the governorship election proper, I am going to summon Edo State Council of Traditional Rulers and Chiefs to pray for a peaceful election in the state.

“We all know that there is nothing prayers cannot do. It is prayers that have been keeping the country going”, the Benin monarch said.

Oba Ewuare II while reiterating that the Palace is always non partisan, said the Palace is usually concerned about and prayed for the person who has the intention of providing good leadership for the people of the state, create employment so that the people will be able to put foods on their tables and respect the traditional institution.

Earlier, the National Chairman of the party, Chief Secondus Uche, told the Benin monarch that they decided to come and pay obeisance to him and to also seek his blessings and permission to go on with their campaign in the state.

Also speaking, Rivers State governor and National Chairman of the PDP Campaign Council for the Edo governorship election, Mr. Nyesom Wike, thanked the Oba for being a shining light in the country, noting that his prayers have kept the country going.

He said he decided to come and pay homage to him, saying that after the September 19 governorship election, they will also come to say thank you to him.

Also, the governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki, told the monarch that he has decided to come to the palace to seek his blessings before he continues with his campaign in the state.