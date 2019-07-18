Traditional rulers in Akoko Edo Local Government Area of Edo State have thrown their weight behind the programmes, policies and aspirations of Governor Godwin Obaseki.

The traditional rulers gave the endorsement during a courtesy visit, led by Oba Idogu the III, Olokpe of Okpe, at Government House in Benin.

Oba Idogu III thanked the governor for the good relationship between his administration and the people of Akoko Edo.

“We can no longer say we are marginalised because of what you are doing for us as a people.

“Our son is the deputy speaker in Edo House of Assembly and our area has been captured in your development plan.

“We are solidly behind you and your administration and by the grace of God, your second term is sure,” he said.

The Imah of Somorika, Oba Sule Idaiye, assured the governor of the support of Akoko Edo people, and appealed to him to invest in ecotourism as the state has many tourist sites, which can bridge the resource gap of the state if fully developed.

Obaseki assured the monarchs that his administration would continue to extend development to all parts of the state.

Specifically, the governor said four major road infrastructure in the area have been earmarked for construction to boost the tourism potential of the local government area.

Obaseki commended the traditional rulers for ensuring peace reigns in their domain, and assured them that his administration would continue to ensure lives and property are secured in the state.

In the same vein, members of the state chapter of Vulcanisers’ Association supported the programmes, policies and reforms of the Obaseki-led administration.

President of the association, Uyi Guobadia, during a march to Government House, said Governor Obaseki has invested in skills development and job creation, which have opened windows of opportunities for youths to become gainfully employed.

He said the policies of the governor have continued to improve their operations which necessitated their march to the Government House, noting: “The governor is committed to the development of the state without soliciting praises from people.

“We like his style of leadership and have decided to support the continuity of his administration.”

The governor, who was represented by his Special Adviser on Media and Communication Strategy, Crusoe Osagie, said he was impressed by their commitment to their vocation and for supporting the administration. He said the state government is working to improve artisanal skills in line with global demands

“The likes of you are the ones we are trying to encourage because handwork and skills are what can liberate people from poverty,” he said.