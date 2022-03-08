From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

The traditional ruler of Ikabigbo community, in Etsako West local government area of Edo State, Chief Braimah Alegeh, yesterday, called on his subject to remain united in the development of the community.

He made the call in his palace while admonishing his subjects as part of activities to mark his one year anniversary.

Become a partner with USA companies, promote their offers and get paid in US Dollars weekly, Nigerians are earning about $465 weekly. Click here to see how you too can get paid .

“I call on you today to continue the unity that bid us together in our quest to bring development to our community. We succeeded in improving our community following the unity that bid us together”

“My palace is open to all my subjects for suggestions and advice that will improve the lives of my subjects and bring development to our community”.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

“I am one year on the throne and we have all started well. Let us continue with it and bring everyone on board, the same way we jointly tackle the erosion menance, equipping vigilante, aid teaching in our school among others. Due to our unity, we were able to sourmount many obstacles”.

“The palace, religious leaders and elders of the community have offered prayers for the youths and progress of the community. My palace is not restricted, I run an open door policy, all sons and daughters are free to make contributions towards the development of our community”.

He however commended the sons and daughters of the community who he said has been tasking themselves in rendering services and complementing government efforts.

Small Manhood & P.E 7days Solution... Click Here For Details .

“I am a listening traditional ruler and whoever that have ideas that can move the community forward, should not be reluctant to come to my palace and share it with me. Let us maintain peace and be an example for other communities”.