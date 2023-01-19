From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

Edo State Government, yesterday, said two traditional rulers and five suspects have been arrested over the recent attack and kidnap of 20 passengers at Igueben train station in the state.

Commissioner for Communication and Orientation, Chris Nehikhare, at a press briefing also announced that the remaining two kidnapped victims held in captive had been freed.

The commissioner, who did not disclose the names of the two traditional rulers, said seven arrested suspects were undergoing investigation at the state police command headquarters.

Edo Governor, Godwin Obaseki had last week faulted the Federal Government for not providing adequate security at the train station in spite of the Abuja- Kaduna train incident during which scores of passengers were kidnapped and spent months in captivity before they were set free by their captors.

Obaseki had also faulted tradition rulers in the locality for not being vigilante enough to prevent the attack threatening not to spare any traditional rulers who habours criminal elements in his domain.