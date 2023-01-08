By Idu Jude, Abuja

The Federal government Sunday has reacted to the despicable and utterly barbaric kidnapping of unspecified passengers at Tom Ikimi Train Station Igueben Edo State.

Henshaw Ogubike Director , press and public Relations, in a release Sunday, said the public is hereby reassured that the security agencies are making efforts to rescue the kidnapped Train passengers.

The FG, further, informed the Nigerian Police is on the trail of the criminals and have mobilised with a view to protecting the lives and property of the remaining passengers.

The Federal Government said it is saddened by this unpleasant development and assures on its prompt response to the ugly situation.