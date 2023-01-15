From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

The Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, yesterday, said that 12 of the 14 remaining victims of the Igueben train station kidnapping incident has been rescued by a joint team of security operatives on Friday.

Addressing newsmen in Benin shortly after visiting the rescued victims at the Police Cottage Hospital where they had been taken for tests and rehabilitation, he commended the combine security team in the state, hunters and members of the Edo State Security Network for the success recorded

Obaseki said the victims were rescued when the security team tracked and intercepted the kidnappers in their hideout, saying security operatives were tactful in their approach to ensure that no life was lost in the operation.

“During the encounter with the abductors, 12 of the victims were rescued, while some of the kidnappers were arrested.

” However, a few of the kidnappers escaped with two of the victims,” he said.

The governor faulted the authority of the Nigeria Railway Corporation whom he said failed to provide adequate security at the various train stations after the Kaduna incident.

“After the Kaduna incident, you would have expected that they would secured their facility better and for gunmen to have come in to their facilities and kidnapped almost 30 people is something that has to be investigated as it doesn’t give confidence to the people that they would be safe using their facilities”.

He said it is worrisome that the Igueben train station only have one policeman with one rifle guarding the facility even after what has happened in Kaduna.

The governor however blamed traditional rulers in the area who he said flouted government’s decision to ensure that grazing opportunity are not given to herders in their forests.

“I have instructed that the matter should be investigated and any one found to be harbouring people they should not harbour in their domain would have questions to answer. We don’t have this incident in communities that have cooperated with us on the directive”

On his part the State Commissioner of Police, Muhammed Dankwara, said the 12 victims were rescued in Ugboha while two staff of the station are still held captive.

Stating how the 12 victims were rescued, Dankwara, said “we got intelligence report that the kidnappers are roaming about in the Udoh forest and the security forces laid an ambush, and in trying to move the victims from one location to another , the security intercepted them and they abandoned their victims”.

He said the 12 rescued victims bring the figure to 18, the total numbers of victims so far rescued, adding that some people who are part of the kidnapping syndicate have been arrested.

The rescued victims, are Eunice Eseba 56, Marian Mowoe 28, Faith Smart 42, Precious Egwuje 28, Obehi Omaben 39, Amm Benson 42, Favour Akungo18, Akhimen Ehiemamen 48, Christian Iyere 33, Emmanuel Esieba 67, lyoha Julius 25, Aguelle Beatrice 42.