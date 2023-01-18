From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

The Edo State Government, yesterday, said that two traditional rulers and five other suspects have been arrested in connection with the Saturday, January 7, 2023 kidnap of 20 train passengers who were waiting to baord from Igueben to Warri in Delta State.

The state Commissioner for Communication and Orientation, Chris Nehikhare, said this while briefing newsmen in Benin.

Chris Nehikhare, who did not disclose the names of the two traditional rulers, said the last two kidnap victims have been rescued from their abductors.

He informed that the seven arrested suspects are currently undergoing investigation at the state police command headquarters.

It would be recalled that upon his return to Benin City on Sunday, Governor Godwin Obaseki had faulted the Federal Government for not providing adequate security at the train station in spite of the Abuja- Kaduna train incident during which scores of passengers were kidnapped and spent months in captivity before they were set free by their captors.

Governor Obaseki also faulted the tradition rulers in the locality for not being vigilante enough.

The state government had earlier warned that it spare any traditional rulers who habours criminal element in his domain.