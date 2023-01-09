From Tony Osauzo, Benin

The Executive Director, Esan Youth for Good Governance and Social Justice, Benson Odia, has disclosed that the gunmen who abducted passengers at Igueben train station on Saturday have made contact with some families of the victims, demanding N20 million for each of the 31 victims as ransom.

He described the demand as absurd and called on the authorities to intensify efforts in rescuing the 31 abducted persons that are still being held captive by their abductees.

Odia stated that the Minister of Transportation and the Nigeria Railway Corporation boss were at Igueben to access the situation themselves, adding that the authorities promised to engage the use of a helicopter on Tuesday as part of an effort to locate where the victims were kept in the bush.

“I can tell you that the kidnappers have demanded N20 million, totalling N620 million. This is absurd and I don’t know where poor people will be able to raise that amount of money.

The spokesman of the Edo State Police Command, Chidi Nwabuzor, said he would confirm the veracity of the claim.