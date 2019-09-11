Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

The Edo State Election Petition Tribunal has thrown out the petition filed by Agbonanyima Johnson of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and aide to the Speaker, House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila against the election of Jude Ise-Idehen of the Peoples Democratic Party PDP, winner of Ikpoba-Okha/Egor federal constituency.

Disatisfied with the result, Agbonanyima had approached the tribunal to challenge the declaration of Ise-Idehen by the Independent National Election (INEC) as winner of the election.

He prayed the tribunal to declare the elections of Ise-Idehen as invalid for non-compliance with the electoral Act 2010 as amended, corrupt practices, not duly elected by majority of lawful votes among others.

He also prayed the tribunal to declare him winner having scored the majority of lawful votes, or alternatively cancel the results in the disputed units and wards and order for a fresh election.

Delivering judgement, the tribunal chairman, Justice L. O Ogundana, said the petitioner was not able to prove the allegation of currupt practice and non compliance beyond reasonable doubt and dismissed the petition for lack of merit.

Responding, Ise-Idehen commended the tribunal for ensuring that justice prevail ed.

He said there was never a time he entertained the fear that he was going to lose the case because he was the man of the people and they voted for him massively.

“This victory will spur me to do more for my for my people who stood by me during the trial. From the beginning, I was sure of victory,” he said.