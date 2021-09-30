From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

Elders of Ugbokun Community in Ovia North East Local Government Area of Edo State have appealed to Governor Godwin Obaseki and the Oba of Benin, Ewuare II, to allow one of their sons, Dr Osazee Woghiren, to complete the health centre he started in order to cater for the health needs of his people.

The elders of the community in conjunction with the civil society group (Talakawa Parliament) led members of the community, armed with placards with such inscriptions as “Please, free Ugbokun Reserve”, “Please, Governor Obaseki, encourage diasporas to invest at home” and “Dr Osazee Woghiren is a great man, doing a great job for his community”, to the Oba’s palace and to the state government house to register their complaints.

Speaking for the community, Pa Francis Osawaru said the health centre was built and donated to the community by Dr Osazee Woghiren when they approached him that they were in dire need of a health centre.

He said the facility was near completion and about to be put into full usage when they suddenly saw a board erected on the site with the inscription “Caveat Emptor, This is Edo State Government Forest Reserve, No Trespass”.

Pa Osawaru said based on the proximity of the health centre to the community and to the Benin-Lagos road, people with health emergency needs can be taken there and be treated adding that, as it stands, such is about to be thwarted with the government allegedly taken over the land.

Also speaking, Mrs Osaretin Aigbidodo said the siting of the health centre in the community has helped solved the problem pregnant women go through before getting medical attention.

She lamented that it seems that their hopes are about to be dashed with the government laying claim to the land.

Mrs Aigbidodo appealed to the state governor and the Oba of Benin to wade in and allow the completion of the facility for the benefit of the people of the community.

The President of the Talakawa Parliament, Marxist Kola Edokpayi, appealed to the governor to use his good office to allow Dr Woghiren to complete the Ugbokun medical centre building project adding that he (Woghiren) is a blessing to his community as such would encourage others to invest in their communities.

He thanked the state government for its massive road construction in the community, stressing that the people are happy for the extension of infrastructural development to their community.

