The Vice Chancellor, Edo University Iyamho, Prof. Emmanuel Aluyor in a recent virtual Senate meeting, announced that the University Governing Council has approved the promotion of three senior members of the academic staff to the rank of professors.

The Vice Chancellor stated that the exercise was in line with the University’s culture of promoting excellence, hard work and dedication to duty.

A statement signed by the Public Relations Officer of the institution, Betcher Ekhosuhun said the dons’ papers were sent out for external assessment by the University management and were returned positive and

subsequently elevated.

Dr Simon Olufemi Abifarin of the Department of Public and International Law was promoted from Associate professor to Professor, Dr David Umoru of the Department of Economics was promoted from Associate Professor to Professor and Dr. Dawood Omolumen Egbefo of the Department of History & International Studies was also promoted from an Associate Professor to Professor.

The Vice Chancellor congratulated the newly promoted staff for their hard work and contributions to the development of the University and charged others to commit themselves to hard work as the University

Management will always reward hard work and dedication to duty Edo University Iyamho is currently in session online via her CANVAS Learning Management System despite the COVID-19 Pandemic in order to be able to graduate her students in line with the University Calendar.