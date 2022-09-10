From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

The Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria on Friday inducted 54 nurses who are graduates from the Department of Nursing Science of Edo State University, Uzairue.

Administering the oath taking/induction, Director of Special Duties, Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria, Mr. Yahaya Summi, Representing the Registrar General of the Council, congratulated the students for their successful completion of their degree Programme at the university and also passing the professional examinations saying, it is a great achievement and the council is proud of them.

He also expressed appreciations to the school management and lecturers of the nursing department for their commitment, support and contributions both academically, morally and financially towards victorious accomplishment of their education in the university.

He said the extent of the occasion was to celebrate their transition from being nursing students to graduate and registered nurses, adding that the gathering is to formerly received them into the noble profession of nursing through oath taking and induction.

He further stated that the occasion was to also trying to remind them of their fundamental responsibility as nurses, saying that it is only after the induction that their names would be entered into the council’s register and thereafter would be addressed with the title registered nurses.

Mr. Summi said that a lot is being expected from them as prospective nurses adding that nursing is a profession that is tremendously demanding compassion and helpfulness meaning that, nurses are required to be compassionate, kind and attentive in dealing with old patients and clients.

”The BSc programme as you are all aware is high standard of education programs designed to produce nurses who are adequately equipped with the requisite knowledge, clinical skills and professional intelligence to render safe and efficient health care to the populace”.

According to him, the programme is also both academic and professional in nature designed to improve the quality of nursing services in Nigeria by empowering nurses to make sound nursing diagnosis, design appropriate nursing care life line implement and evaluate comprehensively.

“As a prospective graduate nurses, you have attained high standard of education in clinical skills that will enable you to render safe and efficient health care services as you go into the labour market; you will be fully accountable for your own decisions, actions and attitudes, you must be able to perform nursing skills verities of health care settings’.

The director however encouraged them to learn and work with other nurses who are already in health practice by accepting corrections, improve and make adjustments positively when necessary and avoid unnecessary mistakes.

The Vice Chancellor, Prof. Emmanuel Aluyor said the oath taking/induction is the 2nd qualified graduate nursing students of the institution.

He said the institution had groomed and equip them to effectively take up the challenges in the nursing profession.

He congratulated the the newly graduating nursing students and wish them successful career ahead.

The chairperson of Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria (NMCN), Edo State chapter, Mrs Elizabeth Jugo said the new graduates are now certified nurses and are qualified to work in any health facilities in the country.

Earlier, in her welcome address, the Head of Department, Nursing Science, Dr. Nwamaka Kanikwu said the inductees are the second set of nurses produced by the university with BSC Nursing having spent five years in the institution.