Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

The Vice Chancellor, Edo University, Iyamho, Prof. Emanuel Aluyor, has tasked the graduands of the institution to be good ambassador of the university wherever they find themselves in life.

Aluyor gave the advice, during the university second convocation ceremony at the institution campus in Iyamho, Etsako West local government of Edo state.

He said 51 students graduated from the institution and that of the number four students graduated with first class honours, 21 got second class (upper division), 23 came out with 2nd class (lower division) while three had third class.

Aluyor assured of the management committment to sustain the vision of the founding fathers in providing quality education of world class standard to the students of the institution.

He listed some of the university’s achievements to include the acquisition of low & high fidelity manikins (Simman 3g) which enable the simulation of different kinds of scenarios for the training of medical & nursing students as well as admittance of d university into the consortium of new sub-saharan medical schools (CONSAMS).

On his part, Edo State governor, Godwin Obaseki, represented by the Commissioner for Education, Mr. Jimoh Ijegbai, assured of goverment continued support to the university so as to achieve its laudable objective.

Earlier, the chancellor of the University, Dr. Aderemi Makanjuola, described the university as a digital institution and a pride to Edo state and Nigeria at large.

While commending governor Godwin Obaseki for supporting the institution, Makanjuola applauded the managemen for its innovative abilities in raising the university to an enviable height.

Meanwhile, the overall best graduating student, Daniel Onyedikachi Otti from the department of Computer Science was offered automatic employment by caverton helicopters.