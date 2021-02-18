Edo State University, Uzairue, formerly Edo University Iyamho, has commenced admission into its postgraduate programme.

This followed the approval granted by the National Universities Commission (NUC).

The commencement of the postgraduate programme for the 2020/2021 academic session was sequel to the graduation of two sets of students and a resource verification visit to the university by the NUC in November 2020.

The university secured approval for postgraduate diplomas, masters and Doctors of Philosophy in Economics, History and International Studies and Political Science, Biochemistry, Computer Science and Microbiology as well as postgraduate diplomas and Masters in Accounting.

The university said graduate students could visit the university’s website for more details and procedures to obtain the postgraduate admission form for the commencement of their programmes, explaining that the institution’s laboratories, studios and classrooms were conducive for learning.

Established five years ago, it was the first university in West Africa to adopt CANVAS as its learning management system. It also completed the 2019/2021 academic session using the CANVAS LMS at the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic.