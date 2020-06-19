Vice Chancellor, Edo University, Iyamho, Emmanuel Aluyor, in a recent virtual Senate meeting, announced that the university governing council has approved the promotion of three senior members of the academic staff to the rank of professors.

The vice chancellor said the exercise was in line with the university’s culture of promoting excellence, hard work and dedication to duty.

Public Relations Officer of the institution, Betcher Ekhosuhun, in a statement, said the dons’ papers were sent out for external assessment by the university management and were returned positive and subsequently elevated.

The elevated dons, including Simon Abifarin of the Department of Public and International Law, David Umoru of the Department of Economics, and Dawood Omolumen Egbefo of the Department of History and International Studies, were promoted from an associate professor to professor.