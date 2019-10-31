Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

Vice Chancellor, Edo University, Iyamho, E. O. Aluyor, yesterday, said the institution has approved N5 million to graduating student with the best entrepreneurial business ideas.

He disclosed this to newsmen while outlining the activities to mark the first convocation ceremony of the institution.

The vice chancellor said the essence is to reduce unemployment in the country and make the graduands self-sufficient instead of searching for white collar jobs that are not available after graduating.

Aluyor also said the university council has approved 100 scholarships to indigent students of Edo State origin and five undergraduate full scholarships for best applicants to the university irrespective of their state of origin.

On the number of graduands, he said 50 students were found worthy in character and learning and would be awarded the university degrees in their various disciplines.

He said among the students, five of them graduated with first class honours, 26 with second class honours (Upper division), 16 with second honours (Lower division) while three students earned third class honours respectively.

He said at the inception of the institution, the National Universities Commission approved the quota of 500 students for admission into the university but as at today, it has been increased to 1,800.