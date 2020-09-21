Edo University, Iyamho, will start its 2020/2021 academic session on November 16, according to the institution’s authorities.

The university has concluded its 2019/2020 academic session online on its CANVAS LMS due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Its post-UTME screening exercise for admission of students for the 2020/2021 session holds on Thursday, September 24.

The Vice Chancellor, Emmanuel Aluyor, said the completion of the 2019/2020 academic session online was in line with the university’s calendar which was hinged on the acquisition and utilisation of the Canvas – Learning Management System despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

The institution was one of the few universities, globally, that continued academic activities in spite of the lockdown. It has also been commended by stakeholders in the education sector for its use of Canvas Leaning Management System.

The university management said those that wrote the West African Senior School Certificate and National Examination Council examinations, and are awaiting results would be allowed to partake in the post-UTME.

Established in 2016, the university just graduated its second batch of students with the conclusion of the 2019/2020 examinations.

The Registrar, Isoken Ogboro, said all COVID-19 protocols of the Federal Government would be complied with as the institution resumes in November, adding that the university would continue its academic activities on its CANVAS LMS if the pandemic continues.