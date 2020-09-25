Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Chairman, Board of Trustees (BoT), People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Walid Jibrin, has said the recent victory recorded by the party in Edo State governorship election was a good omen for the major opposition party ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Jibrin, second republic lawmaker, also said with the Edo victory, PDP was on its way to controlling good percentage of states in the country.

This was contained in a statement in Kaduna, yesterday, by Jibril.

“After our victory in Edo State, PDP now controls 16 states while APC controls 19. This is, therefore, a good sign that PDP is on its way to controlling over 90 per cent of the states considering the free, fair and transparent election conducted by INEC in Edo State recently.

“It’s obvious that there is no party to rule Nigeria again but only PDP. Finally, all Nigerians must follow the path of Edo State and must be fully ready for 2023 .

“The current security problems is a matter of concern by all as all Nigerians live in serious fear which PDP will certainly solve on resuming power

“Motor and railway transportations are unsecured, landing at airports and proceeding to destination are problematic. In order to allow us capture power, PDP is in full reconciliations in all the states to make the party in tact with no unnecessary dismissals. We are respecting the dignity of individuals and dynamism of a group.

“The door is always opened to everyone to join the party and members to continue remaining in the party. The NWC, BoT, Governors forum are determined to continue with their roles to move the party forward .

“All PDP media groups, youth forums,women Associations are being encouraged. The BoT, the conscious of the party is determined to continue playing its roles,” he said.