Edo State Government has warned motorists against indiscriminate parking on major roads and highways, noting that they are only allowed to park, drop and pick passengers at designated bus stops and parks in Benin, the state capital.

In a statement, Secretary to the State Government, Osarodion Ogie, said the warning became necessary to restore sanity on major roads and protect lives of residents, who are exposed to danger when some motorists flout government directives and constitute nuisance on major roads and highways with indiscriminate parking.

“The government warns that commercial buses and other motorists can only park, pick and drop passengers at designated bus stops and parks in Benin.

“Those who continue to flout the rule will face corresponding sanctions. This move is to restore sanity to our major roads and also protect the lives of our people who are endangered by the unruly conduct of some motorists, who park, drop and pick passengers indiscriminately,” he said.

Ogie maintained that the move was in line with the Project Clean Up Edo campaign, through which the state government engenders respect for law and order, cleanliness and sanity in public spaces across the state.