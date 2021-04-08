Team Edo on Tuesday in Benin won two gold medals in the cycling event of the ongoing 20th National Sports Festival (NSF) tagged “Edo 2020”.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the team won the medals in the 200m race in both the male and female categories.

Tombrada Gripa beat two cyclists from Delta to win gold in the female category while her challengers, Ese Ukpeseraye and Joke Durogbade, settled for silver and bronze medals respectively.

In the male category, Goodness Temple of Edo picked the gold medal ahead of Isa Momoh of Imo while Bayelsa’s Kalizine Caleb won the bronze medal.

Similarly, the female football team of Edo defeated their Kaduna State opponents 3-0 in the football event of the 20th NSF.

Their male counterparts also won their first round match when they beat the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) 2-1.